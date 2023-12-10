Colder air moved in behind a large storm system moving into the Northeast, resulting in cloudiness and spotty drizzle or snow flurries.

A wave of low pressure will work northward along a cold front over the Eastern Seaboard, with any significant moisture well east of the Ohio Valley, except for some lake-effect snow showers overnight and early Monday.

Skies will be gradually turn partly sunny on Monday, with some lingering clouds, and a stray snowflake in the north. High pressure will bring clearing skies late in the day, allowing readings to dip down into the mid-20s Tuesday morning.

Dry and seasonably cool weather will prevail all week. A cold front will slip through Tuesday night with a few clouds. Afternoon readings will range from the low to mid-40s the rest of the week, with morning lows in the mid- to upper 20s. More high pressure will build in from the northwest midweek, keeping the weather tranquil into the weekend.

Forecast

Tonight: Cloudy, cold, drizzle/flurries later. Low 30

Monday: Early flurry, clouds mixing with sun, brisk. High 39

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 45 (27)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 42 (28)

Thursday: Sunny. High 44 (26)

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 46 (29)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High 48 (33)