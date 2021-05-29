Gray, chilly start to the holiday weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Scattered showers, breezy, cool, low mid 40s

Today: Scattered rain showers, otherwise cloudy, breezy and chilly, high 56

Tonight: Showers ending, low 47

Sunday: Mixed clouds, cool, high 66

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, high 75

Tuesday: Clouds increase, high 77

Wednesday: Chance for showers and afternoon thunderstorms, high 76

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Saturday!

It’s a wet & chilly start to the holiday weekend ahead of clearing clouds and more seasonal temperatures by Memorial Day.

As the cold front that brought yesterday’s rain continues to move east, we’re left with a chilly start to the holiday weekend. Early morning lows are falling to the mid 40s, which is 10-15 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Today, we’re watching a disturbance move into the area giving us an on and off chance for showers. While it won’t be a total washout, showers will become more widespread through the afternoon. With clouds, showers and a chilly northerly breeze in Central Ohio, temperatures will struggle to even hit a high in the mid 50s. This is not only 20 degrees below normal for this time of year, but just a few degrees shy of a record. The current record for the coldest high temperature for May 29 in Columbus is 52 degrees set in 1949.

Overnight, we’ll keep around the chance for showers and a chilly northeasterly breeze. Temperatures will stay chilly and fall down to lows in the mid to upper 40s.

It will be a much nicer end to the weekend for outdoor plans. High pressure will take charge helping to clear out the clouds and slowly bring up temperatures. Highs on Saturday will reach the mid 60s, then mid 70s on Sunday.

On Tuesday, we’ll see dry, but mostly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will stay pretty seasonal starting off in the mid 50s, then topping off in the upper 70s.

Just in time for the second half of the week and the start of the Memorial golf tournament, another active weather pattern will move in bringing back rain showers and thunderstorms.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz