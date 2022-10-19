A large, slow-moving upper-level low will continue to spin clouds and moisture south into Ohio. Gusty northwesterly winds around 20 mph will sweep areas of rain showers across the region, gradually ending later this afternoon. Temperatures will remain in the 40s for the third day in a row, well below the normal high in the mid-60s.

A freeze warning is in effect for the region late tonight.

Skies will gradually clear this evening, as the storm system drifts farther east, and high pressure south of the Ohio River nudges east.

Morning readings on Thursday will plunge to near freezing, as skies turn partly to mostly cloudy. An upper-air disturbance that will bring an increase in clouds that will hold afternoon readings to near 50 degrees.

Temperatures will moderate considerably beginning on Friday, reaching well above seasonal levels, with plenty of sunshine, as winds become southwesterly. Dry weather is expected until early next week, when a frontal system arrives,

Forecast

Wednesday: Drizzle ending, clouds, brisk. High 46

Tonight: Partial clearing, cold, frost. Low 33

Thursday: Clouds increase, crisp. High 53

Friday: Partly cloudy, milder. High 66 (37)

Saturday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High 72 (47)

Sunday: Sunny, mild. High 74 (46)

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 75 (40)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, shower possible. High 71 (53)