FROST ADVISORY SOUTHWEST OHIO

Unseasonably cool weather will linger through the upcoming week.

Skies have stayed generally cloudy, with scattered light showers that will diminish this evening. Afternoon temperatures will generally hold to the upper 40s, with a chilly northwest breeze.

Patchy frost will form early Monday, with partial clearing. High pressure will build across the region, but disturbances in a northwesterly flow will cause clouds to fill in again, with isolated afternoon sprinkles. Afternoon temperatures will only reach the low 50s.

Tuesday will start off with frost again in the cooler areas, with some sunshine, before clouds develop in the afternoon ahead of the next upper-level wave. A few showers will break out over the northern part of the state. Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s.

Clouds linger for a time on Wednesday, before we see some sunshine. But a series of southern systems will bring a chance for showers again later on Thursday into Friday. Another storm will approach from the west on Saturday, with showers likely, along with cool weather persisting.

Forecast

Sunday: Cloudy, isolated showers, chilly. High 48

Tonight: Partly cloudy, scattered frost. Low 35

Monday: Mostly cloudy, cool, sprinkle p.m. High 50

Tuesday: Sunshine, clouds increase. High 58 (33)

Wednesday: Clouds, some sun p.m. High 59 (43)

Thursday: Cloudy, showers p.m. High: 60 (38)

Friday: Few showers. High 61 (44)

Saturday: Rain likely. High 59 (45)

Sunday: Showers linger. High 53 (42)