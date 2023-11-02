QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 33

Friday: Milder sunshine, high 58

Saturday: PM shower chance, high 61

Sunday: Slightly warmer, high 62

Monday: Showers later, high 65

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday evening!

We’re starting to warm up! Winds out of the south helped bring in some warmer air, bringing Central Ohio back above 50 degrees. Thankfully, we keep this warming trend going for a little bit longer.

High pressure off to our southeast is creating a steady southwesterly flow across all of Central Ohio. Stronger winds have been dragging warmer air into our area, slowly warming us up in the days to come. Friday starts off near freezing, but will get closer to 60 degrees by the afternoon. Plenty of sunshine is around for most of the day, but clouds build by the evening.

The weekend gets even warmer as temperatures climb back to the lower 60s. However, we won’t be as dry or sunny. Partly cloudy skies are here for Saturday with an overnight chance of seeing a stray shower. Sunday gets a little more sunshine with temperatures just slightly warmer.

Next week holds onto the “warmer” weather for a little longer. Temperatures climb as high as the mid 60s on Monday, but start to level out and fall through the rest of the week. Scattered chances for rain build up by the middle of the week. Cooler weather and lingering chances for rain stick around closer to next weekend.

-Joe