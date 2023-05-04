Low pressure swirling will shift slowly east of the Mid-Atlantic Coast, after bringing several days of windy, wet and chilly March-like weather.

Puffy clouds will stick around, with temperatures edging into the low 60s—still below our normal high of 70 degrees, but we’ll take it. Tonight will bring clearing, with cool morning readings dipping into the low 40s.

The weekend will be more pleasant, with some sunshine, bumping readings back up into the seasonable low 70s.

High pressure over southern Canada will expand southeast, keeping things dry across the region. A disturbance topping the ridge aloft will pass west and south of Ohio on Saturday, with some high cloud cover. Showers could reach as far east as the Cincinnati area but stay west of central Ohio, although likely affecting the Kentucky Derby.

Seasonable weather and sunshine will prevail on Sunday. A frontal system will bring scattered showers and storms early next week.

Forecast

Thursday: Mix sun and clouds. High 63

Friday: Partly cloudy, milder. High 69 (43)

Saturday: Moring clouds, late clearing. High 72 (48)

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 76 (50)

Monday: Mix sun and clouds, few showers. High 77 (53)

Tuesday: Showers, storms. High 76 (56)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, few showers. High 77 (58)