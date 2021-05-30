Gradual improvement, some sunshine and warmer weather for Memorial Day

Sunshine finally broke through the thick weekend overcast, allowing the temperature to increase into the 60s, though still well below the average high in the upper 70s in central Ohio at the end of May.

A trailing upper low kept the weather gray and chilly the past several days, as a series of low-pressure waves drifted off the Mid-Atlantic Coast.

Memorial Day will be partly cloudy and pleasant, with temperatures rebounding to the mid-70s. Clouds will return Tuesday as moisture streams northeast from the midsection of the country.

The weather will become active again beginning Wednesday, with scattered showers and storms, as disturbances ripples through the flow ahead of a slowly advancing frontal system in the Midwest.

Dry and warm weather should prevail next weekend for the final rounds of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village.

Forecast