A large slow-moving upper-level low over Pennsylvania will drift eastward, allowing drier air to filter into the state. Low clouds have lingered but will gradually break later in the day, with temperatures only around 70. Tonight will bring clearing skies and seasonably cooler readings in the 50s Sunday morning.

High pressure will build over the region as we progress through the holiday weekend. Mainly sunny and warmer weather will prevail Sunday and on Memorial Day, with summerlike highs in the 80s.

Temperatures will approach 90 early next week, before a cold front arrives with a few storms late Wednesday and Thursday.

Forecast

Saturday: Clouds gradually break, cooler. High 72

Tonight: Clearing. Low 56

Sunday: Partly cloudy, warmer. High 82

Memorial Day: Sunny, warm. High 89 (64)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 91 (68)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot, sticky, pop-up storms p.m. High 89 (69)

Thursday: Showers, storms. High 78 (67)

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High 75 (57)