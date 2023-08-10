Columbus and Central Ohio Weather

Clouds will give way to partial sunshine, with temperatures in the comfortable 70s, slowly rising to the low 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight, with a slight chance for a brief shower.

Friday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine, with a return to more humid conditions and a small chance for an isolated shower. Scattered showers and storms are likely overnight through early Saturday, as a disturbance moves through the Great Lakes.

A cold front will push east by Saturday afternoon, ending the rain chances temporarily. A secondary front will arrive in the evening, bringing another chance for a quick shower or storm before midnight.

Drier weather and some sunshine will prevail on Sunday. Showers and storms are likely on Monday ahead of the next system.

Forecast

  • Thursday: Partial clearing. High 82
  • Friday: Clouds, pop-ups p.m. High 83 (61)
  • Saturday: Scattered storms. High 85 (66)
  • Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 85 (68)
  • Monday: Scattered storms. High 82 (67)
  • Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 81 (63)
  • Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 82 (60)