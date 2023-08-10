Clouds will give way to partial sunshine, with temperatures in the comfortable 70s, slowly rising to the low 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight, with a slight chance for a brief shower.

Friday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine, with a return to more humid conditions and a small chance for an isolated shower. Scattered showers and storms are likely overnight through early Saturday, as a disturbance moves through the Great Lakes.

A cold front will push east by Saturday afternoon, ending the rain chances temporarily. A secondary front will arrive in the evening, bringing another chance for a quick shower or storm before midnight.

Drier weather and some sunshine will prevail on Sunday. Showers and storms are likely on Monday ahead of the next system.

Forecast

Thursday: Partial clearing. High 82

Friday: Clouds, pop-ups p.m. High 83 (61)

Saturday: Scattered storms. High 85 (66)

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 85 (68)

Monday: Scattered storms. High 82 (67)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 81 (63)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 82 (60)