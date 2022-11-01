QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mainly cloudy, drizzle, high 66

Tonight: Patchy fog, low 47

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high 67

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high 71

Friday: Few clouds, warmer, high 73

Saturday: Increasing clouds, breezy, high 75

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

After some scattered shower activity to start the week, we will see gradual clearing throughout the day today. Expect overcast skies, with just a light spotty drizzle or two today. Clouds will start to clear from west to east by mid afternoon and into the evening. Expect highs in the middle 60s.

As we head overnight, skies will continue to clear up, so patchy fog will be a concern for the morning commute. Not a bad idea to plan for a few extra minutes out the door the next couple of days, especially in our river valleys. Because of those clearing skies, our morning lows will be cooler the next few days, but daytime highs will be warmer! Highs for Wednesday will be in the upper 60s.

We continue the warming trend into Thursday and Friday, with highs in the low to middle 70s both days, and mostly sunny skies. Another dry evening on tap for Football Friday Nite plans, with temperatures in the upper 60s at kickoff and low 60s by the end.

For Saturday, cloud cover begins to increase, and we will be a bit breezy during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s. That increased cloud cover is out ahead of our next disturbance, which will start to bring us some shower activity Sunday into Monday.

-McKenna