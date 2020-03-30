Gloomy start to the week, with cooler, but drier weather at least

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, low 35

Tuesday: Cloudy skies, high 48

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers in far south, high 51

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 59

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 62

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Night,

It has been a gloomy start to the day today with clouds being the rule with much cooler temperatures. Tonight we will remain mostly cloudy again with temps falling a degree or two below normal into the middle 30s.

Tuesday will be nearly a carbon copy of today with mostly cloudy skies and highs back into the upper 40s to near 50 in spots. Still fairly cool for this time of the year. Wednesday a system to our south will get close enough to nudge our temps back up into the lower 50s, and will break clouds a bit.

It is possible that we could have some rain showers in the southern part of the state on Wednesday and into Wednesday night. Thursday expect clearing skies with more sunshine temps should climb back into the upper 50s to near 60.

Friday will be a nice day as well with mostly sunny skies again with highs back into the lower 60s. I expect a milder start to the weekend ahead of our next front. This will bring in more clouds on Saturday with highs back into the lower 60s and a chance of rain Saturday night. It appears this will not be a heavy chance of rain either Saturday night.

Sunday we will be between systems with a quick warm front lifting north, and this could give us an additional chance of a few pop-up showers, and highs back into the lower to middle 60s. I expect a slightly better chance of showers and storms on Monday, but it should remain mild in the lower to middle 60s.

-Dave