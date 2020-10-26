Gloomy start to the week, more heavy rainfall possible later this week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Scattered showers, low 43

Tuesday: Isolated drizzle, mainly cloudy, high 52

Wednesday: Partly sunny, high 60

Thursday: Rain likely, some moderate to heavy at times, high 55

Friday: Early AM showers, high 52

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Night,

It has been a very gloomy day today, with patchy mist and drizzle at times. There is more moisture off to our west, and this will be pushing towards our are overnight tonight. Most of the rain will taper down before daybreak on Tuesday. But Tuesday will see a continuation of light mist and drizzle in our area.

Temps will start off in the upper 30s to lower 40s to start the morning on Tuesday, and will climb to the lower 50s later in the day. We will see a little more sunshine on Wednesday, but a drier day with highs in the lower 60s. Wednesday night rain showers start to move back into our area as our next systems approach our area.

Thursday is setting up to be a very wet day here. We will watch as a low to our south west, along with the remnants of Hurricane Zeta, along with multiple frontal boundaries will make for periods of moderate to heavy rain on Thursday. It appears that Zeta will pass to our south, but again, tropical systems are large, not a tiny line on a map.

We will see rain picking up early, and the heaviest rain appears to be along and south of I-70. We will see an inch or more of rain in many areas during the day, with possible areas south of I-70 picking up closer to 1-2″ of rain on Thursday. Showers will taper off to the north first Thursday evening, and then push southeast overnight.

Friday morning, showers will end early, and then skies will thin a bit later, highs will only be in the lower 50s on Friday, but should remain dry for the FFN playoff games Friday night. Numbers will drop quickly with clearing skies Friday night. Overnight we will see lower 30s to mid 30s Saturday morning.

Saturday will be a nice, but cool day with highs in the middle 50s. Sunday will see another upper level system swing through, it appears it will not have enough moisture to get rain, but we will see more clouds and highs in the upper 50s.

Monday we will return to the early November warmth with highs in the lower 60s.

-Dave