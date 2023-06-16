QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Isolated shower, high 74

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 53

Saturday: Seasonable sunshine, high 81

Sunday: Late clouds, high 84

Monday: Cloudy and warm, high 85

Tuesday: Scattered thundershowers, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday afternoon!

While skies have dried out from Thursday nights storms, we’re still stuck with the clouds. We do see those break as we head through the rest of Friday, but a stray chance for a shower keeps them here for the afternoon. Temperatures remain a good bit cooler as we only make it to the mid 70s.

Plenty of sunshine returns for the weekend. For the Pride Parade in downtown Columbus on Saturday, we’re sticking to sunny skies with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. We climb to the lower 80s throughout the day.

We still continue to get warmer in the following days. We’re in the mid to upper 80s as we go through the first half of the upcoming week. Skies remain dry, but clouds begin to build later on Sunday. By Monday, we don’t see much sunshine with mostly cloudy skies.

Scattered chances for showers and storms return by next Tuesday. There’s no major organized system, so we’re looking at pop-up chances through the second half of next week. Temperatures slightly cool off, but still manage to hold onto the 80s.

-Joe