QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 53

Thursday: Sunshine, PM T-showers, high 81

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 78

Saturday: Sunny & seasonable, high 82

Sunday: Isolated thunderstorms, high 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday evening!

Streaks of sunshine have returned back to our skies for the middle of the week! Temperatures have mustered the lower 70s for most of Central Ohio. We keep the clear skies going into Thursday, but more rain is on the way.

A cold front sweeps into Central Ohio later on Thursday. That will bring a slight chance for showers and even some thunderstorms for the late afternoon and evening. However, we do manage our daytime high right before the front moves in. So, we should reach the lower 80s.

Cooler air will slightly lower temperatures by Friday. But, we still manage to hold onto the upper 70s. Friday is likely the first mostly dry day we have seen all week. We get a lot of sunshine to end of the work week and even to start the weekend.

Saturday remains mostly sunny and temperatures rebound back to the lower 80s. By the end of the weekend, chances for storms and showers return. Going into next week, nearly every day carries a chance to see wet weather. At least temperatures still manage to reach the mid to lower 80s.

-Joe