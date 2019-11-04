Get ready for some cold November rain this week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, rain showers late, low 43

Tuesday: AM showers, clearing later, high 48

Wednesday: Breezy sunshine, high 54

Thursday: Chance showers, colder, high 44

Friday: Clearing skies, chilly, high 39

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

After a fairly mild day (considering the forecast), clouds have increased a lot and will stay thick today. We will be close to our normal high today, which is probably the last time for the week.

Tonight we will see rain showers returning to our forecast mainly after midnight as a weak frontal boundary will move through our area. This will give us a chance of showers into the morning hours on Election Day Tuesday.

Temps will start in the lower to middle 40s, and due to clouds and showers early, temps should only top in the upper 40s to near 50. Tuesday night will be clear and chilly with lows dropping into the upper 20s to near 30.

Wednesday will be a bright day, but a brisk one with the winds kicking up at times with highs in the middle 50s. We will see clouds increase late on Wednesday ahead of our next frontal boundary.

This will bring chances of showers and a pretty crummy day on Thursday with highs only in the middle 40s. We will continue to see rain showers until late day on Thursday, but should end just after sunset, keeping the moisture as rain mainly.

Friday will start with clearing skies and temps in the upper 20s to middle 20s. It will be a chilly day with sunshine and highs only in the upper 30s during the day on Friday. This will set up for mid 30s during the FFN playoff week 1 games.

Saturday will start with temps in the lower to middle 20s and we should see the numbers climb to the mid 40s with mostly sunny skies on Saturday. Sunday will see rain later in the day with an increase of clouds and highs in the middle 40s.

The colder air and moisture will continue to work in overnight into Veterans Day Monday and this could bring a light AM mix of rain showers and snow showers to start next week. Highs in the afternoon will only be in the upper 30s.

-Dave