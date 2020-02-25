WEATHER ALERT DAY for Wednesday with rain changing to snow

WEATHER ALERT DAY for WEDNESDAY:

Storm Team 4 has issued a Weather Alert Day for Wednesday as we will be closely watching an incoming weather system that will bring rain showers early, and then changing over to snow from the northwest in the morning, and then spreading east later in the day. Eventually much colder air, winds, and continued snow showers will fall.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain showers & patchy fog, low 37

Wednesday: Morning rain showers, snow showers mixing in late, more snow northwest, high 41

Thursday: Few flurries, cloudy, breezy, colder, high 30

Friday: Partly sunny, high 32

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high 31

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been another damp, but mild day today with temps running a few degrees above normal. Rain showers will continue overnight tonight with most of it light, and visibility falling with patchy fog expected and lows in the upper to middle 30s.

Wednesday we will see light rain showers in the morning, but as the low approaches we will start to see colder air filtering in the northwest part of our area, bringing snow showers. In the city, this will remain rain showers through the morning. Temps will top in the lower 40s by lunch and then fall later.

Snow showers will increase in coverage from a line near Marysville to Marion, to Mount Gilead and north by late morning and into the afternoon hours. By the evening commute we could start to see some light snow showers mixing in with the rain showers into the city as well as temps will fall into the upper 30s.

Road surface temps in the metro should remain above freezing just keeping them wet. Wednesday night the winds will kick up out of the northwest and will drive temps below freezing as snow showers taper down and mainly wrap up by midnight.

Thursday morning with breezy conditions we could see some snow flurries flying around, but not much more than additional dusting. Temps will remain cold with highs in the lower 30s with cloudy skies.

It will not be much better on Friday with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 30s again. We will stay in the lower 30s on Saturday with mainly cloudy skies again.

As we march into the new month things will recover with a lot more sunshine, and highs around 40. We will climb to near 50 with more clouds on Monday, and Tuesday will bring a return of rain showers ahead of our next cold front with temps warming into the mid to upper 50s.

-Dave