Frosty start to the weekend

***FREEZE WARNING & FROST ADVISORY THIS MORNING***

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Frosty start, then mostly sunny, high 70

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 49

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 73

Monday: Rain late, high 75

Tuesday: Morning showers, cooler, high 60

Wednesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, high 62

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s another chilly start to the morning with lows down to the 30s. We have a combination of frost advisories and freeze warnings in effect until 10 a.m., so hopefully, you covered any outdoor plants. Also, you might want to plan for a little extra time to warm up your car and scrape off frost if you’re up early and park outside.

Through the day, we’ll see the influence of high pressure to our southeast keep around a mostly sunny sky. Because of the sunshine and a southeast breeze, temperatures will be around 60 by noon and high a high of 70 degrees.

Overnight, we’ll see a few more clouds move in. While we should stay dry in Columbus, there will be rain to our southeast from the refinements of tropical storm Nestor.

The cloud cover will help to keep temperatures much more mild. Sunday will start off with a low in the upper 50s, then as we add back some sunshine, highs will reach the low to mid 70s.

This warming trend will continue on Monday ahead of a cold front. Highs will reach the mid 70s, then as a front moves through Monday afternoon and evening, we’ll see an increasing chance for rain.

You’ll want to keep the rain gear handy for the first half of Tuesday as well. As the name implies, we’ll also see a big drop in temperature Tuesday behind the cold front. Temperatures will start off in the 50s, then only reach a high around 60 degrees.

By Wednesday and Thursday, we’ll see more sunshine and a warming trend thanks to high pressure in the Tennessee Valley.

Then, another cold front moves through Thursday night into Friday which means another chance for rain and cooler temperatures.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz