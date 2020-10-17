Frosty start to the weekend followed by sunshine

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Freeze warning in effect until 9 a.m.

This morning: Mainly clear, light wind, areas of frost late. Low around 32

Saturday: Frosty morning, then sunny. High 61

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 46

Sunday: Partly sunny, chance for rain late. High 64

Monday: Chance for rain showers. High 58

Tuesday: Early showers, mostly cloudy. High 64

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 68

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s a cold, frosty start to the weekend. This will be followed by sunshine and more seasonal temperatures ahead of our next chance for rain.

Thanks to a mostly clear sky and light breeze, freeze warnings are in effect across the area as early morning lows fall down near freezing. Hopefully last night you remembered to take care of the pets, plants and pipes.

With high pressure to our southeast, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and a southerly breeze pick up to around 5-10 mph through the day. This will help boost temperatures back up to around 60 degrees.

Overnight, we’ll stay partly cloudy and seasonal as lows fall back down to the mid 40s.

By Sunday, our attention will shift to an approaching cold front. Ahead of the front, we’ll see more clouds and a breeze pick up out of the south. Temperatures will be around normal for this time of year and top off in the mid 60s.

As the front moves through on Sunday night, it will bring in the next chance for rain. These showers will continue through Monday. Temperatures to start the week will be on the cool side and only reach a high in the upper 50s.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz