Frosty start to the weekend, followed by sunshine and warmer temps





FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT THIS MORNING:

Frost advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m. for Central Ohio. Early morning lows in the 30s and light wind will result in frost formation. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left outside and uncovered.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly clear, winds relax, frosty, low 36

Saturday: Sunny, breezy at times, high 68

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 80

Monday: Mainly cloudy, showers & storms, high 74

Tuesday: Sct’d rain, few rumbles, high 72

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s a frosty start to the weekend, but sunshine and warmer weather aren’t far behind.

Thanks to high pressure taking charge overnight and this morning, clouds have cleared out. Without the clouds in place overnight to act like a blanket and keep in yesterday’s daytime heating, early morning lows are in the 30s. These chilly temperatures paired with little wind are making for the perfect combination for frost to form, so hopefully you brought in or covered any sensitive outdoor plants.

Sunshine and a south to southwest wind today will help temperatures to quickly rebound. Highs will be in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

We’ll stay under a mostly clear sky tonight with a southwest breeze picking up to 10-15 mph. This will help to keep temperatures mild and in the 50s.

Wind gusts Sunday will pick up to 25 mph out of the southwest. This warmer breeze plus a mostly sunny sky will help temperatures to warm up to around 80.

Rainfall moves back into the forecast late Sunday night into Monday ahead of a front. As a cold front moves through Tuesday morning, most soggy weather will hang around through Wednesday morning. Highs to start the week will be in the low to mid 70s, then fall to the mid 60s starting Wednesday.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz