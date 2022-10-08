QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Patchy frost, clear & chilly, low 35

Today: Chilly sunshine, high 57

Tonight: Mostly clear, patchy frost, low 36

Sunday: Morning frost, then sunny, high 64

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 70

Tuesday: Mainly sunny, milder, high 72

Wednesday: Partly sunny, showers late, high 75

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

This weekend we’re watching for the first widespread chance for frost ahead of sunshine and a warming trend.

Thanks to high pressure settling in, we’ve cleared out the clouds and have a light breeze. Lows have fallen to the low to mid 30s which is giving us ideal conditions for frost to settle in. Because of this, frost advisories and freeze warnings will remain in effect until 10 a.m.

Sunshine will return in full force this afternoon. This will lead to a steady climb in temperatures up to the mid 50s, which is nearly 15 degrees colder than normal for this time of year.

Overnight, lows will fall down to the 30s alongside a clear sky and light breeze. This could lead to another round of patchy frost by first thing Sunday morning.

Sunday will look similar to today with a clear sky and frosty start. This will be followed by sunshine and a more seasonal boost in temperature to the mid 60s thanks to a light southerly breeze.

We’ll stay under a mostly clear sky for the start of the workweek, which will aid in a warming trend. Monday and Tuesday morning will start in the low to mid 40s, and be followed by highs around 70 degrees, which is just a few degrees warmer than the upper 60s we’re used to this time of year.

The next chance for showers will move in Wednesday night into Thursday with a cold front. This front will knock down temperatures to the mid 60s Thursday and around 60 degrees with clearing clouds behind the front on Friday.

Have a great day!

-Liz