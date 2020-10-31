QUICK COLUMBUS FORECAST:

This morning: Frosty, cold. Low around 30

Today: Frosty start, then sunny day & chilly. High 53

Sunday: Partly sunny, blustery and chilly. 42/50

Monday: Frosty morning, sunshine, brisk and colder. 29/45

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. 31/54

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. 38/62

FORECAST DISCUSSION

Good morning and happy Halloween!

It’s a cold, frosty start to the weekend, and will be followed by some sunshine for much of the 7 day forecast.

Freeze warnings remain in effect until 10 a.m. today. Early morning lows will fall below 32 degrees. This could cause frost and freeze conditions which could lead to damage to sensitive outdoor plants, or even pipes. So hopefully last night you took precautions to protect them.

Thanks to a clear sky, we not only have a great view of the full Hunter’s blue moon, but some cold temperatures as well.

With high pressure in charge through the day, we’ll see plenty of sunshine. This plus a light breeze out of the south will help temperatures to climb back into the 50s, which is almost 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

As high pressure moves out tonight, we’ll see a few more clouds build in. This could be good news for any communities who held off on trick-or-treating, because this will help to keep in a little bit of heat from the day. It’ll still be a chilly, seasonal night with lows falling near 40.

Sunday, our attention will shift to a cold front moving through the area. This will bring in a breezy with with gusts around 35 mph and a line of rain showers through Central Ohio in the morning. The day won’t be a total washout though, we’ll be left with clouds and chilly temperatures. We’ll reach our high temperature of around 50 degrees in the morning ahead of showers, then spend the rest of the day in the 40s.

High pressure returns for the workweek. This will help to clear out clouds and give us a cold, frosty start Monday. After waking up to lows in the 20s, we’ll slowly climb up to a high just in the mid 40s.

A warming trend will kick in for the rest of the week thanks to more sunshine. Tuesday will start off around freezing, then climb to a high in the mid 50s. Temperatures will be much more seasonal on Wednesday with a low near 40, and high in the lower 60s. Mid 60s return to the forecast alongside a mostly sunny sky by the end of the week.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz