FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MID-MORNING:

Our entire area is under a frost advisory through the morning with temps that will fall into the 30s. Advisories are set to expire between 8-10 a.m. Take precautions for temperature sensitive plants/flowers outside. And like always, keeping the pets indoors on a chilly night is a great idea.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Partly cloudy skies, winds light to calm, patchy frost. Low 39

Saturday: Clouds increase quickly. High 62

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 47

Sunday: Cloudy, rainy, cool. High 61

Monday: Clearing and cool. High 62

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 69

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 71

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s a cool, frosty start to the weekend. We’ll see more showers in the forecast tomorrow ahead of much more seasonal temperatures during most of the workweek.

Thanks to high pressure to our south, clouds have been clearing out and since yesterday evening. Without clouds overnight to act like a blanket and keep in daytime heating, lows are quickly falling back down to the mid to upper 30s. The colder temperatures paired with little to no wind is giving us the chance or widespread frost. Frost advisories are in effect until 9 a.m., so hopefully you had a chance to cover and protect any sensitive plants.

After a mostly sunny start to the day, clouds will quickly return through the afternoon and evening. This will limit temperatures to around 60 degrees, which is 10 degrees below normal. Overnight, we’ll see more cloudy and cool conditions. Lows will be just a few degrees colder than average as they fall down to the mid 40s.

Along with clouds, our next chance for rain moves in on Sunday. Rain showers will fill in from west to east as an area of low pressure and associated cold front move toward the Ohio Valley.

As the front keeps sliding south and east Sunday night, it will take the chance for rain with it. As we dry up through the night, we’ll be left behind with clouds and a cool morning.

High pressure builds back in for the start of the workweek. This means a mostly sunny sky and a bit of a warming trend. Highs on Monday will stay below normal and just top off in the 60s.

Much more seasonal, near 70 degree temperatures will follow for the rest of the week.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz