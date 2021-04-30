Frosty start to May, overall the weekend is looking real nice

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This afternoon: Few isolated showers early, clearing near evening, high 61

Tonight: Mostly clear, winds relax, frosty, low 36

Saturday: Sunny, breezy at times, high 68

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 80

Monday: Mainly cloudy, showers & storms, high 74

Tuesday: Sct’d rain, few rumbles, high 72

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday,

A few showers will push through our area this afternoon early, and will push southeast. I expect the showers to move out by the time we get into the evening hours, as the northwest breeze will kick in. Temps will top in the lower 60s this afternoon.

Tonight, expect skies to clear, it will be breezy early, with winds relaxing to becoming calm after midnight. Temps will tank into the lower to middle 30s overnight. Most of our area is under a frost advisory with a freeze watch for our northeast counties. Either way, it will be cold, so take precautions if you have temperature sensitive items outdoors, and of course take care of the pets.

Saturday will be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine, and highs in the upper 60s. Sunday will see a few more clouds, especially later with highs near 80 on Sunday. Sunday night a few showers are possible after midnight into Monday.

Monday expect showers & some storms, it will be a mild day with highs in the middle 70s. We will watch as a front slowly works across the area into Tuesday, but the low will stay nearby, which means we will have more rain and some storms in the area on Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s.

Rain chances will continue into Wednesday with a cooler day expected with highs in the middle 60s. I think we dry out with a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with highs in the middle 60s.

-Dave