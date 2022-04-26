QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Sct’d clouds, patchy frost late, low 35

Wednesday: Morning frost, mostly sunny, high 52

Thursday: Cold start, mostly sunny, high 58

Friday: Partly cloudy, high 62

Saturday: Clouds increase, showers late, high 66

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

After a very cool day today with highs barely climbing to around 50 in most spots, we will see skies breaking a bit tonight, and the winds relaxing, this will set up a chilly night. The record is in the upper 20s, so it will be safe, but most of our area will drop into the lower to middle 30s with frost expected by Wednesday morning.

That is why we do have frost advisories in effect for our area overnight into Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be another crisp day with sunshine returning, but temps remaining well below normal in the lower 50s. We will see even colder temps Thursday morning with mostly clear skies, and little to no wind. We should have area-wide freezing temps to start the day on Thursday.

Highs Thursday will climb back to the upper 50s with plenty of sunshine. Sunshine will be the rule with some clouds moving back in on Friday and highs in the lower 60s. Clouds will increase Saturday to start the weekend with temps pushing back closer to normal in the middle 60s. Rain showers will return to the forecast by late Saturday.

Sunday will be a mixed bag as we will have a chance of seeing scattered showers through the day, but temps back above normal as we will climb into the lower 70s on Sunday. Rain showers will remain in the forecast for early next work week with temps in the middle 70s on Monday. Temps will cool a bit closer to 70 on Tuesday with some scattered showers still in the forecast.

-Dave