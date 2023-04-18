QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, winds relax late, frosty, low 33

Wednesday: Cold start, beautiful sunshine, high 71

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy, high 81

Friday: Showers, few t-showers, breezy, high 71

Saturday: Rainy, breezy, high 60 (and falling)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

After a gray start to the day, we have had a lot of clearing and temps still running about 8-10 below normal for this time of the year. Tonight expect clear skies, and winds relaxing and becoming light to calm later. Temps will fall to the lower 40s by midnight, and into the lower 30s overnight for most of our area.

Because of the temps falling to freezing or below, clear skies, and light to calm winds, a freeze warning has been issued for the northeastern half of our area, and a frost advisory has been issued for the rest of our area. Thing will warm up quickly on Wednesday with sunny skies, temps will be in the upper 50s by lunch, and top in the lower 70s.

It will not be as cool Wednesday night with lows in the lower 50s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with clouds returning later in the day. It will be breezy to windy on Thursday and very warm, with highs in the lower 80s. The record for Thursday is in the middle 80s. Rain will come in overnight Thursday night into Friday ahead of a cold front.

We will have rain showers and breezy conditions on Friday with a few rumbles possible in the afternoon and highs in the lower 70s. Rain will ramp up Friday overnight into Saturday, with rain likely on Saturday, breezy again, highs around 60 with falling temps late. As the low moves away on Sunday, still expect a fairly cloudy and chilly day with highs barely into the 50s.

We will have clearing skies late on Sunday, depending on how fast the clouds move out and the winds relax, we might have another morning with frost advisories to start Monday. Temps will rebound Monday back into the upper 50s with more sunshine. It will be cool again on Tuesday, with morning lows in the middle 30s, and highs in the lower 60s.

-Dave