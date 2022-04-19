QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing skies, frosty night, low 29

Wednesday: Clouds increase quickly, high 59

Thursday: Morning showers, some pm clearing, high 67

Friday: Mostly cloudy, stray shower possible, high 70

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been another chilly day today with scattered light rain showers, snow showers, and some mixed sleet through the day today with highs nearly 20 degrees off the normal for this time of the year. Tonight we will see the winds starting to relax early, with skies clearing. This will set us up for a frosty night tonight with temps falling to the upper 20s to near 30.

Unlike Tuesday morning, Wednesday morning will have little to no wind, so it will not feel quite as cold even though it will be a few degrees colder. Clouds will increase quickly during the morning on Wednesday and the southerly flow will start brining in slightly warmer air with highs back in the upper 50s. This will still be below normal for this time of the year.

Wednesday night rain showers move into our area, and will stick around into the first part of the day on Thursday. Temps will start above normal Thursday morning in the lower 50s and will climb into the upper 60s during the afternoon on Thursday.

Thursday night expect temps to drop to around 50 again. We will see more clouds on Friday and a warm front lifting north, and this could be enough to spark off a few isolated showers during the day, but highs will push back to near 70. Expect a warmer start to the day on Saturday in the middle to upper 50s.

The weekend is looking really nice with temps surging into the lower 80s on Saturday with plenty of sunshine. This will keep us warm Saturday night near 60, and we should climb back into the lower 80s on Sunday with a good deal of sunshine. Clouds will return late on Sunday.

Sunday night into Monday rain showers will return ahead of our next cold front. This will the weaker of the two fronts but will bring in showers for Monday a bit of a cool down into the middle 70s. Expect a more dramatic cool down for Tuesday as we will have scattered showers again and highs only in the lower 60s.

-Dave