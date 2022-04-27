QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Scat’d clouds, patchy frost late, low 34

Today: Morning frost, mostly sunny, high 53

Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, widespread frost, low 33

Thursday: Cold start, mostly sunny, high 58

Friday: Partly cloudy, high 62

Saturday: Clouds increase, showers late, high 66

Sunday: Rain showers, high 72

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Wednesday!

It’s a cold, frosty start to the day ahead of a slow warming trend that will kick in ahead of the weekend.

Early this morning, clearing clouds, a light northwest breeze and temperatures in the 30s are creating the perfect conditions for frost. Frost advisories & freeze warnings will be in effect for the area until 9 a.m., so hopefully you were able to take precautions to protect sensitive vegetation like flowers that are already blooming and protect pipes by dethatching outdoor hoses.

Today, we’ll see sunshine help to slowly warm temperatures into the low to mid 50s. But, with a northwest breeze picking up with gusts around 25 mph, wind chill will feel about 5 degrees colder.

Overnight, high pressure will take charge clearing the clouds and bringing in a light northwest breeze. This combination will aid in dropping temperatures near the freezing mark and leading to widespread frost.

After another frosty morning, sunshine will help to warm temperatures to the upper 50s on Thursday, which is still about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

A slow warming trend will continue Friday and Saturday as clouds build in. Friday’s highs will max out in the lower 60s ahead of mid to upper 60s Saturday. As a warm front starts to lift through the area this weekend, we’ll see temepratures jump to the 70s and bring back the chance for spring showers.

Have a great day!

-Liz