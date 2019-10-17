Frosty Friday morning, nice Friday afternoon

***FROST ADVISORY OVERNIGHT***

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing skies, patchy frost late, low 38

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 61

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 69

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high 73

Monday: Rain late, high 75

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been a chilly day today with highs only in the middle 50s, which will set up a chilly night tonight. Skies will clear up a lot overnight, and the winds will relax, which will send temps falling.

Temps will fall into the low to mid 30s overnight prompting Frost Advisories overning into Friday morning. We will see temps pushing back into the middle 50s by noon with an afternoon high in the lower 60s.

We will see our temps falling into the upper 50s at kickoff of the Football Friday Nite games tomorrow night with temps falling into the middle 40s during the games.

I think Saturday morning will start a bit cooler and frosty again with no winds, clear skies, and dry air. Temps will push to near 70 on Saturday with sunshine.

A cold front will roll through Saturday night with an isolated shower late, then warmer temps for Sunday and the Columbus Marathon.

We will see temps into the middle 70s on Sunday with partly cloudy skies. We will be a bit warmer on Monday with rain late with a cold front. Rain will continue into Tuesday morning with highs only near 60 on Tuesday.

Wednesday will see more sunshine and highs in the lower 60s. We will climb to the middle to upper 60s on Thursday.

-Dave