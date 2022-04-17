Columbus and Central Ohio Weather
QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:
- This morning: Mostly clear, widespread frost, low 30
- Easter Sunday: Morning frost, mostly sunny & cooler, high 53
- Tonight: Increasing clouds, then showers, low 34
- Monday: Chance for showers, morning mix becoming chilly rain, high 55
- Tuesday: Morning mix rain/snow showers, then rain showers, afternoon clearing, high 53
- Wednesday: Partly sunny, overnight showers, high 62
- Thursday: Early rain, clearing, mild. High 67
FORECAST DISCUSSION:
Good morning & happy Sunday!
It’s a frosty start to Easter Sunday ahead of plenty of sunshine and more April showers to start the workweek.
With high pressure in charge across the area, clouds have been clearing out and aiding in dropping temperatures to around the freezing mark. Because of this, a freeze warning remains in effect until 10 a.m.
Sunshine will be in full force today, but temperatures will be slow to increase. We’ll only hit a high around 50 degrees, which is nearly 15 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.
Overnight, clouds will start to build in ahead of showers as another system moves in from this west. This will bring in the chance for showers as we start the workweek.
Have a great rest of your weekend!
-Liz