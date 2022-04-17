QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly clear, widespread frost, low 30

Easter Sunday: Morning frost, mostly sunny & cooler, high 53

Tonight: Increasing clouds, then showers, low 34

Monday: Chance for showers, morning mix becoming chilly rain, high 55

Tuesday: Morning mix rain/snow showers, then rain showers, afternoon clearing, high 53

Wednesday: Partly sunny, overnight showers, high 62

Thursday: Early rain, clearing, mild. High 67

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Sunday!

It’s a frosty start to Easter Sunday ahead of plenty of sunshine and more April showers to start the workweek.

With high pressure in charge across the area, clouds have been clearing out and aiding in dropping temperatures to around the freezing mark. Because of this, a freeze warning remains in effect until 10 a.m.

Sunshine will be in full force today, but temperatures will be slow to increase. We’ll only hit a high around 50 degrees, which is nearly 15 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.

Overnight, clouds will start to build in ahead of showers as another system moves in from this west. This will bring in the chance for showers as we start the workweek.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Liz