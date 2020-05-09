Frosty and chilly weekend ahead

***FREEZE WARNING OVERNIGHT INTO SATURDAY AM***

Record cold temps early this morning, with lows in the upper 20s to near 30. This will be a hard freeze for several hours. Please take precautions to protect pipes/hoses, pets, and plants.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Cold start, sunshine early, clouds later, high 51

Tonight: Some clouds, patchy frost, low 36

Mother’s Day: Clouds increase, showers late, high 59

Monday: Showers early, chilly, high 52

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 58

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high 63

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday! Hopefully you didn’t get too excited and start planting in the garden, because it’s a cold, frosty start to the day.

Freeze warnings are in effect until 9 a.m. today, and the chance for frost will come back tomorrow as lows fall to the 30s. Widespread frost could damage sensitive plants, so hopefully you were able to cover them or bring them inside. Pets should also be taken inside or checked on more frequently with this wintry chill. Finally, pipes, like outdoor hoses should be detached and drained to prevent freezing.

Early morning temperatures are falling to the 30s, which is putting us in record territory. The record low temperature for today is 30 degrees set in 1947, then tied in 1966 and 1983.

Today, thanks to high pressure, it’s a clear start to the day. While early in the morning this means a cold start since there haven’t been clouds to act like a blanket and keep in the heat, afternoon sunshine will help temperatures climb to around 50 degrees, which is is line with our normal low temperatures for this time of the year, and about 20 degrees below normal.

Overnight, we’ll see a few passing clouds, a light breeze and lows falling to the mid 30s. This will still be cold enough for frost to form, so make sure that you are continuing to protect the 3 P’s: plants, pipes and pets.

It’ll be a nice start to Mother’s Day with a partly sunny sky and a high around 60 degrees, which is still about 10 degrees below normal. A breeze will pick up out of the southwest with gusts around 25 mph ahead of a cold front. This front will lead to evening rain showers.

Showers will continue Sunday night through Monday. We’ll start off the week soggy and with temperatures only reaching about 50 degrees.

As high pressure build in Monday night into Tuesday, clouds will clear out. It could be another frosty start to the day on Tuesday ahead of highs reaching the mid to upper 50s.

Warmer weather is on the way on Wednesday ahead of more rain starting Wednesday night.



Have a great day!

-Liz