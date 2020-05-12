Frost Advisory on last really cold night of the season, big warm-up nearing

FROST ADVISORY OVERNIGHT:

We will see temps well below normal again tonight, with most of us dropping into the middle 30s overnight tonight. Patchy frost will be likely tonight, and most likely for the last time until Autumn.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, light to calm winds, low 38

Wednesday: Patchy frost to start the day, mostly sunny to clouds late, high 65

Thursday: Rain showers, few pop-up storms, high 74

Friday: Chance of showers and storms, high 77

Saturday: Sct’d storms, mild, high 79

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

This is it. This should be our last chance of seeing patchy frost for the rest of the season. After a record cold start this morning, and our latest sub-freezing temp on record this morning, things will continue to get better, and fast.

Tonight, expect slowly clearing skies, little to no wind, and lows dropping into the middle to upper 30s. We do have Frost Advisories in effect until 9am on Wednesday. Expect mostly sunny skies early on Wednesday and giving way to partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies by the end of the day. Temps will push back up into the middle 60s.

We will see more clouds during Wednesday night, with showers coming in later with a warm front lifting north. This means lows on Wednesday will drop to around 50, or closer to normal. As the warm front continues to lift north, we will see more widely scattered pop-up storms on Thursday with highs in the middle 70s.

We will have better chances of showers and storms on Friday with a lazy cold front to our west. This will elongate to our west, bringing up a southwest to south wind with temps in the upper 70s. The on/off storms will be around on Saturday with highs just shy of 80. The cold front will finally push through on Sunday with another chance of storms and highs near 80.

Slightly cooler conditions expected with sunshine returning next week as high pressure moves back in Monday and Tuesday and highs in the lower to middle 70s.

-Dave