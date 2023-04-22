FROST ADVISORY SOUTHERN OHIO TONIGHT

A strong cold front has shifted east of Ohio, ushering in a chilly air mass this weekend behind a departing wave of low pressure. A few additional showers will pop up this afternoon, with a few breaks of sunshine. Temperatures will only reach the mid-50s.

Unseasonably cool weather will persist through the remainder of the weekend. A few sprinkles are possible on Sunday, when highs will stay in the 40s.

Next week will start off on the cool side, with patchy frost Monday morning. High pressure will build across the region, keeping skies partly sunny.

The week ahead will be rather cool, with highs mainly in the 50s, and morning lows in the 30s to low 40s. Clouds will return midweek with a southern disturbance, with most of the moisture remaining south of the Ohio River.

A shower is possible at the end of the week with another weekend cold front, with rain likely on Saturday.

Forecast

Saturday: Mix clouds and sun, shower east. High 57

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold. Low 36

Sunday: Clouds develop, sprinkle p.m., chilly. High 50

Monday: Mix clodus and sun. High 52 (33)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 59 (36)

Wednesday: Clouds return. High 61 (40)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy: 58 (43)

Friday: Partly sunny, shower. High 59 (42)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, cooler. High 56 (44)