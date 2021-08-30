Frontal passage & tropical rains for Columbus area to start work week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, sct’d showers & storms, low 68

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, on & off rain and a few storms, some heavy rain, high 78

Wednesday: Heavy rains possible early, some clearing late, high 77

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 79

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 79

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday evening,

It has been a cooler more seasonal day with rain showers around, and more forming ahead of a slow moving cold front tonight. This will keep rain and storms in the forecast overnight with some heavy rains possible. In fact, between now and Wednesday morning the biggest threat we see in our area will be heavy rainfall.

Expect temps to fall to the upper 60s to middle 60s overnight with very high humidity. We will see scattered showers on Tuesday morning with some isolated storms as well. More moderate to heavy rain chances will increase through the day on Tuesday as the remnants of Ida will move near Ohio. All the clouds and rain around will keep temps in check in the upper 70s.

In fact, we could see our warmest temps on Tuesday in the northern counties where the dry air will win out, but in the southern counties we will see periods of heavy rainfall possible. The heavy rainfall will be possible into the overnight hours on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

We will see rain showers around for Wednesday morning, especially into the southeast and east. We will see the winds pick up on the northwest side of Ida Wednesday afternoon with clearing skies Wednesday night. Highs on Wednesday will top in the upper to middle 70s.

After that high pressure will push into our area, and this will give us clearing skies and pretty awesome weather for the rest of the week. This will keep temps in the upper 70s and bright on Thursday. We will see lows in the middle 50s on Friday and Saturday morning. Highs both days will be near 80 with sunshine.

Weather should be excellent for Football Friday Nite week 3, with temps in the lower 70s at kickoff and dropping into the 60s during the games. The upcoming holiday weekend will see clouds slowly increasing, and temps in the lower 80s through Monday.

-Dave