Front brings really nice weekend forecast

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain & storms early, some clearing late, low 62

Friday: Clouds south early, clearing skies, high 82

Saturday: Mainly sunny, cool start, high 83

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 85

Monday: Isolated pm pop-up storms, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been a warm day today with humidity going up ahead of the cold front that is pushing through the area. This is pushing showers and storms through our area this evening, and will continue to see those chances through sunset tonight.

Some of these storms may produce some strong gusty winds, small hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall. This boundary will push to the southern part of the state by tonight, but will not completely clear our area overnight.

I expect to see the bulk of the clouds staying in the southern part of the state overnight tonight and into the morning hours on Friday. To the north we are going to have plenty of sunshine and drier air.

We will see mostly sunny skies later in the day on Friday with highs just below normal in the lower 80s. Friday night, most of us will drop into the middle to upper 50s for lows.

The weekend will start off real nice with plenty of sunshine on Saturday with highs in the lower 80s. We will climb to the middle 80s with sunshine on Sunday.

Monday we will be watching our next approaching frontal boundary, and again, humidity, and a few pop-ups will return later with highs in the upper 80s. Tuesday will have a better chance of storms, and really our best chance of rain with the front working through and highs near normal in the middle 80s.

Behind the boundary we should start to clear out during the day on Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s. Sunshine will be the rule by next Thursday with highs in the lower 80s.

-Dave