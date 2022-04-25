QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers, stray rumbles early, breezy early, low 45

Tuesday: Partly sunny, high 57

Wednesday: Cool sunshine, high 52

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 58

Friday: Clouds increase, high 62

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

After another very warm day today, showers and a few storms are possible this evening as the cold front works across our area. This will bring the chance of some gusty winds along with rain showers to our area. The bigger feature will be the much cooler air that is set to return for the majority of the work week.

Expect temps tonight to fall from the 70s this afternoon back to the middle 50s by midnight and into the middle 40s, or about normal by daybreak on Tuesday. Expect mostly cloudy skies to start the day on Tuesday, with a bit of a break in the clouds during the morning, followed by more clouds later in the day, temps will only top in the upper 50s, about 10 off the normal.

Wednesday things will start much colder in our area with lows in the middle to upper 30s, and highs only into the lower 50s, but with plenty of sunshine. Expect this pattern to slowly moderate with lots of sunshine expected again on Thursday with highs in the upper 50s after a morning low near freezing on Thursday. This might be another morning where a good portion of our area has a frost or freezing warning.

Expect a cool start in the mid to upper 30s on Friday and highs in the lower 60s as clouds increase. I expect that we will see our next system ejecting into our area to start the weekend, with clouds increasing on Saturday, but more seasonal air with temps in the upper 60s. Rain showers and possibly some storms are possible on Sunday, especially later in the day with highs in the lower 70s.

These shower chances will continue into early next week with temps in the lower 70s with a chance of showers on Monday.

-Dave