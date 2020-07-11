From steamy to seasonal this weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, showers and storms possible early. High 87

Tonight: Chance for showers & thunderstorm, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low 69

Sunday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High 84

Monday: Partly sunny, warm, scattered storms. High 84

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High 88

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot, sticky. High 92

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

After a week of heat and humidity, we’re going to to see temperatures finally reach more seasonal levels, in the mid to upper 80s, this weekend.

Yesterday we wrapped up our streak of 12 days in a row reaching high temperatures of 90 degrees or hotter. The last time we saw this many days in a row hitting at least the 90 degree mark was in 2012. But, this 12 day is just in 3rd place for longest stretch of temperatures at least reaching the 90s. The longest streak in Columbus since record keeping began was 14 days straight in 1881.



\As a cold front continues to move to the east, it will take away the chance for showers and thunderstorms today. Highs today will reach the mid 80s, which is in line with normal for this time of year. Although an isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out this afternoon, we’ll see a mostly sunny sky through the day with a better chance for rain tomorrow.

Another disturbance will move through tonight into tomorrow. This will allow for a few rain shower and thunderstorms. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy sky with lows falling to the upper 60s.

On Sunday, this weak area of low pressure and associated cold front will continue sliding through the area and will keep around the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will again be pretty seasonal, starting off in the mid to upper 60s and reaching a high in the mid 80s.

As the system moves east, we’ll start off the week with northwest flow. This means cooler and drier air moving in. Temperatures for a change will be a degree or 2 below normal topping off int he low to mid 80s.

High pressure takes charge again on Monday night into Tuesday. This means clearing clouds, sunshine and a warming trend.

Highs on Tuesday will be back in the upper 80s, then lower 90s on Wednesday. With lows and dew point temperatures staying in the 60s, the humidity shouldn’t be oppressive, but could still add a degree or two to the heat index in the afternoon.

The next cold front will move into the area for the end of the week, and bring us our next round of thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday. Despite this, we won’t see much of a break from the heat.

Temperatures both days will start off in the 70s before topping off in the 90s. With high humidity and dew points in the 70s both days, it will feel more like the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.



Have a great weekend!



-Liz