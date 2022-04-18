QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy, light rain showers to snow showers overnight, breezy, low 33

Tuesday: Light wet snow to rain showers in morning, breezy, clearing late, high 45

Wednesday: Chilly start, clouds increase, high 58

Thursday: Morning showers, some PM sunshine, high 67

Friday: Mixed clouds, milder, high 71

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a very chilly day today, with temps only running a few degrees above the record for the coldest afternoon for April 18th. We will see a lull for a period this evening in precipitation with snow showers starting to return to the north this evening. We will see another spoke of moisture moving into our area overnight tonight with light rain showers quickly turning to snow showers.

Most of this activity overnight will be rotating into our area around a low, and should be scattered in nature, but with temps as cold as they will be tonight, I would not be shocked to have some light snow in grassy surfaces and on top of cars especially in the north and northwest part of our area by daybreak. Temps will fall to the lower 30s in the city with numbers possible in the upper 20s to near 30 in the north. Wind chills will easily dip into the 20s overnight and at the bus stop on Tuesday.

Tuesday the light rain and snow showers should mainly be earlier in the morning with cloudy skies by late morning, and some clearing in the afternoon. The winds will be up during the day in the teens with gusts to near 30mph by the afternoon. This will make it feel colder through the day on Tuesday, but highs will only reach into the middle 40s.

With skies clearing overnight into Wednesday, expect a frosty start again on Wednesday with temps near 30, with upper 20s outside of the city. Expect mostly sunny skies early on Wednesday with clouds increasing through the day on Wednesday, highs will be in the upper 60s. We will watch as rain moves back in Wednesday night into Thursday morning with temps staying in the lower 50s.

Rain showers will taper off on Thursday morning with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s, much closer to normal for this time of the year. A warm front will work north on Friday, and will bring some isolated showers with it late on Friday. It looks like most of this will stay to our west, but may bring up some clouds late Friday into Friday night.

This will set up the warmest weekend of the year, with temps tying the warmest readings of the year on Saturday with highs near 80 with a good deal of sunshine. We could end up having the warmest day of the entire year on Sunday with highs in the lower 80s with clouds increasing later. Rain showers will work through overnight into Monday with temps still in the upper 70s on Monday with a chance of showers.

-Dave