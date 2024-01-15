QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few flurries, negative wind chill, low 10

Tuesday: Morning flurries, afternoon clearing, high 16

Wednesday: Cold start, some sunshine, high 23

Thursday: Snow showers, high 27

Friday: Chance snow, high 22

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday evening!

Temperatures to start off the week have been brutal with a wind chill that is making the air feel even colder. Skies are mainly cloudy with a couple of flurries moving around. Thankfully, there is an end to the intense winter weather in sight.

Overnight, we’re dropping closer to 10 degrees, but the wind chill will pull us a little bit below freezing. Skies will be mainly cloudy with flurries to our north and south. Snow totals won’t be impressive at all with some of us picking up a couple tenths of an inch.

Hardin and Logan County are under a Wind Chill Advisory from 3-11 am Tuesday where wind chill values could reach as low as negative 15 degrees.

Tuesday manages to get sunnier, but not that much warmer. Temperatures will only reach the teens once again with a wind chill making things feel several degrees cooler. Wednesday morning will end up feeling the most intense cold with temperatures returning to the single digits and wind chills well below 0.

Our next chance for snow moves in later on Thursday and lasts through the day on Friday. This will likely be the most impressive winter system we have seen so far and gives us the first chance to see up to an inch of snow this winter. The weekend dries out, but temperatures return to the teens.

Sunshine carries us into next week and that will help to gradually warm us up. To end off the weekend, temperatures will still be in the upper teens and lower 20s. We’ve finally closer to seasonable by Monday of next week with temperatures a few degrees above freezing.

-Joe