Temperatures plummeted into the teens and will hover around 20 degrees this afternoon, with a few passing flurries early.

A cold northwesterly wind gusting to 20 mph lowered wind chills to near zero across the northern part of the state and single digits in central Ohio.

Skies filled with puffy clouds with the aid of lake moisture, and will be partly cloudy through this evening. High pressure will build in from the northwest, bringing clearing skies and lighter winds overnight. Readings will tumble near 10 degrees by dawn.

Saturday will start off on the cold side, but a southwesterly flow developing later in the day behind retreating high pressure to the east will allow readings to reach the mid-30s. A weak cold front will bring increasing clouds Saturday night, but the front will cross the state without any rain on Sunday. Winds will increase ahead of the front, gusting to 30 mph. Temperatures reach the mid-40s.

Skies will be partly cloudy Monday, with a mild start to the workweek. A few showers are possible on Tuesday with a modest cold front. A better chance for rain will arrive later in the week.

Forecast

Friday: Mix clouds and sun, stray flurry, blustery, very cold. High 22

Tonight: Clearing, frigid. Low 10

Saturday: Sunny, breezy p.m. High 38

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, milder. High 45 (34)

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 46 (35)

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, few showers. High 54 (39)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy High 48 (35)

Thursday: Rain late. High 53 (39)