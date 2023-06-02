QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Hot & sunny, high 92

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 65

Saturday: Hot, PM stray shower, high 90

Sunday: Some clouds, high 84

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 83

Tuesday: Slightly cooler, high 80

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday morning!

Temperatures are quickly ramping up to give us a chance of seeing 90 degrees for the first time this year! Friday’s high will put us in the low 90s for this afternoon and evening. If we reach those numbers, then today would be the hottest day of the year so far. Skies will stay sunny and humidity will stay very low.

The weekend starts off in a very similar situation. Temperatures return back to the lower 90s and upper 80s. Sunshine starts us off, but a cold front coming through brings some very small changes to the day. By the afternoon and evening, we could see some very stray showers pop up in the area. If the dry air at the surface holds tight, then rain chances will stay lower.

Sunnier skies last through the rest of the weekend. We start to tap into a cooling trend after Saturday’s cold front. We’ll make it to the mid 80s by the end of the weekend.

For the first full week of June, temperatures start to return back to normal for this time of year. Most of us will be in the low 80s and upper 70s by the middle of the week. We keep the sunshine, but see a few more clouds move into our skies.

-Joe