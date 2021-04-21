Freezing temps to follow late Spring snow showers, big warm-up coming

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few snow showers early, clearing and cold late, low 30

Thursday: Scattered clouds, breezy at times, slightly warmer, high 51

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 61

Saturday: Rain showers, wet later, high 60

Sunday: Clearing skies, crisp, high 61

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday night,

Well, after snowfall last night, we are not done yet. Few scattered flurries and light snow showers before midnight tonight, with temps quickly falling into the 30s. Wind chills will drop a few degrees into the 20s, but will not be a major issue late as winds relax. After midnight skies will start to clear up a bit with overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper 20s outside of town, and near 30 in the city.

Thursday will be a frosty, freeze-y start to the day (so take precautions before bed tonight), with an area-wide freeze in effect to start the day. Expect skies to remain mixed with clouds and sun on Thursday with a bit of a breeze at times, temps will climb to the lower 50s.

Another freeze watch is already in effect for Thursday night with temps expected to be slightly warmer but still near 30 to the lower 30s. Friday should be a much nicer day with less wind, more sunshine, and highs a few degrees below normal in the lower 60s.

Clouds increase Friday night with a slight chance of showers near daybreak on Saturday. Rain showers will increase in coverage and amounts Saturday afternoon with highs near 60. We will see clearing skies on Sunday with highs in the lower 60s.

Monday will start off brisk in the upper 30s to near 40, but with mainly sunny skies, highs will push to near 70 on Monday. Tuesday numbers soar to near 80 with mostly sunny skies. We should reach into the lower 80s on Wednesday with clouds increasing, and showers late in the day.

-Dave