Freezing rain to ring in the new year, but above normal temps are the rule

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect:

Friday morning we have a Winter Weather Advisory for our entire area.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy skies, freezing drizzle around daybreak, low 27

Friday: Freezing drizzle/rain early, changing to rain during the morning, wet, high 48

Saturday: Isolated shower, breezy, high 44

Sunday: Chance showers, wet snow showers, high 42

Monday: Partly sunny, high 44

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been a pretty gray day today with lots of clouds and highs that have only topped into the lower to middle 30s. We will see clouds the rule this evening with temps falling to the upper 20s by midnight, but it will remain dry.

Overnight a big low to our southwest will pull closer to our area. For the first few hours in the morning surface temps will remain below freezing, but warmer air will ride above it as moisture moves in. I expect that we will see some light freezing drizzle starting around daybreak, and increasing a bit in coverage.

This will lead to some light coverage of ice possibly by the mid morning. If something looks wet by mid-morning, assume it is slippery. More traveled roads and treated surfaces will remain wet in the morning. By mid-morning temps will climb to freezing and should push into the upper 30s by noon.

Rain will be the rule through the day on Friday with temps continuing to slowly climb through the day. The afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 40s with temps continuing to climb to the upper 40s to near 50 by Friday night.

The high on Saturday will occur at midnight, but we will see numbers fall back to the lower 40s by daybreak, and will barely climb in the afternoon. I expect an isolated shower possible on Saturday with breezy conditions.

Saturday night another system will work into our area and bring overnight rain showers and wet snow showers mixed. Temps will fall into the middle 30s for Sunday morning with some snow showers possible, and they will change back to a chance of rain showers by mid to late morning. Highs on Sunday will be in the lower 40s.

We will have a fairly mild start to 2021 for the first work week, as temps will climb to the middle 40s for most of the week with a good deal of clouds on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Wednesday night and into Thursday our next cold front will push into our area. Chance of rain will return on Thursday with highs again in the mid to upper 40s.

-Dave