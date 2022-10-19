QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Skies clearing, cold, low 32

Thursday: Mixed clouds, bit warmer, high 54

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 67

Saturday: Mainly sunny, high 72

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 74

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been another crummy day with light rain showers, a cold wind, and pretty gray skies. We have seen some clearing to the west late in the day that allowed temps to boost to the upper 40s. This will also set us up for a cold night ahead.

In fact our entire area is under a freeze warning overnight tonight with lows dropping to 32° or below tonight with some areas outside of town easily dipping into the upper 20s tonight. The good news is that winds should become much lighter to very light, and will not provide much of a wind chill factor out the door.

But with several hours of freezing/near freezing temps, taking precautions to protect pets, pipes, and any temperature sensitive plants will be important tonight before bed. Freeze warnings continue through the morning Thursday, and temps will climb to the middle 40s by midday and into the lower to middle 50s with a mix of clouds.

Friday will see another cool start, but a beautiful afternoon with highs back into the upper 60s a degree or two above normal. We will see sunny skies again on Saturday with highs back into the lower 70s for highs. We will climb to the middle 70s on Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

Temps will remain quite mild early next week with highs in the middle 70s on Monday with mostly sunny skies, and into the lower 70s on Tuesday with rain returning with a cold front later in the day. It does appear the showers will be weakening as they enter our area. But some lingering showers could continue into a breezy and cooler morning on Wednesday.

Highs Wednesday will drop into the upper 50s under rather cloudy skies.

-Dave