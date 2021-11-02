FREEZE WARNING OVERNIGHT:

This freeze warning is in effect for Wednesday morning. While it appears odd looking, our entire area has the expected threat of a freeze overnight. However, we have multiple NWS offices that issue the warnings, and they have different rules based on climate data for how long they issue freeze warnings. It is likely this will be the last freeze warning issued for the season as we should all see sub-freezing temps overnight.

Do not forget to take care of the pets, and pipes, turning off water to the outdoor hoses.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few clouds, winds relax, chilly, low 29

Wednesday: Clouds increase, cool, high 47

Thursday: Clearing skies, crisp, high 48

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 50

Saturday: Sunny skies, high 53

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

It has been a pretty looking day, but temps have been running nearly 10 below normal for this time of the year. Expect winds to relax and skies to clear this evening as temps will quickly fall to the mid to upper 30s by midnight with lows back in the upper 20s by daybreak on Wednesday with a light breeze.

We will start off chilly on Wednesday and see clouds increase late in the day with highs in the upper 40s. With the clouds around, temps should hang near freezing on Thursday morning with sub-freezing temps outside of town. We will see clearing on Thursday with highs again in the upper 40s.

Our coldest morning this week will likely end up being Friday morning with little to no wind and clear skies. I still expect mid to upper 20s on Friday morning and near 50 in the afternoon. This will give us mid 40s at kickoff of week 2 of the FFN playoffs, with numbers falling into the upper 30s during the games.

The first weekend of November is looking pretty nice, cool, but nice. Expect temps in the lower 50s with sunshine on Saturday and mid 50s on Sunday with plenty of sunshine. High pressure will continue to be in command early next week with mostly sunny skies the rule on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s on Monday and lower 60s on Tuesday.

-Dave