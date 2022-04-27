QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold, low 32

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 58

Friday: Partly sunny, high 62

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, rain showers late, high 67

Sunday: Showers likely, high 72

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been another cold day today with temps running well below normal for this time of the year. Temps will fall back into the 40s quickly this evening and into the 30s later tonight. From about US-33 and west we will see our temps fall to around freezing tonight in the lower 30s. But off to the east we will see more clearing in the skies and temps in the upper 20s.

Expect some clouds to start the day, but skies will turn mostly sunny on Thursday, with temps a bit warmer, climbing back into the upper 50s. We will be crisp again on Friday morning in the upper 30s, but will climb back into the 60s finally. I expect more seasonal air as we go into the weekend.

Expect more clouds on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s. Rain showers will move back in late day on Saturday, and we will keep showers in the forecast for much of the day on Sunday. It will not be a total washout on Sunday but we will have to dodge a few afternoon pop-up storms as well. Highs on Sunday will top in the lower 70s.

Monday expect morning showers, and giving way to afternoon sunshine with highs back in the lower 70s. Tuesday rain and storm chances will go up again with highs in the lower 70s. It is possible we could have a few stronger storms as temps will be warmer, but something that will need to be monitored. Showers should end early on Wednesday, with temps falling back to normal in the upper 60s.

-Dave