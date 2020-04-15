Freeze warnings in effect ahead of more cold weather

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 A.M. WEDNESDAY

Expect temps to fall into the upper 20s to near 30 with a light west breezy toward morning. Remember to protect pipes/hoses, temperature sensitive plants, and of course the pets!



QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Chilly sunshine early, clouds return, showers late, high 49

Tonight: rain showers, then mostly cloudy, low 29

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 49

Friday: AM cold showers/flurries, to rain showers, high 48

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 54

Sunday: Partly sunny, PM showers, high 62



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Wednesday!

Freeze warnings are back in effect across the area until 9 a.m., so hopefully you remembered to take care of the 3 P’s: plants, pets & pipes. Sensative plants need to be covered or taken inside the next couple of nights to prevent damage from frost. Pets should be taken inside as well or checked on as we see sub freezing temperatures. Pipes, like an outdoor hose or sprinkler need to be detatched and drained to prevent freezing.

We’ll see more cold weather and even the chance for some flurries in the mix as we wrap up the week, then warm up some for the weekend.

Last night and this morning’s clear sky has reslulted in a fast drop in temperatures. It’s a cold, frosty start to the morning with lows falling to the 20s and 30s. The cold temperatures paired with little to no wind make for the perfect conditions for frost to settle in.

We’ll start the day with some sunshine, then clouds will build in ahead of rain showers this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be similar to yesterday and only top off in the upper 40s, which is about 15 degrees colder than normal for this time of year.

Rain showers will wrap up tonight ahead of more cold temperatures. Low tonight will fall back down to the 30s, so make sure that you are again protecting those 3 P’s!

Thursday morning will start off cold and frosty again. Like today, we’ll see clouds build in through the afternoon and temperatures limited to the upper 40s.

Thursday night, another chance for showers will move in. These showers will transition from just rain to a light rain and snow mix as lows fall to the 30s. So, we could see some flurries or wet snowflakes as we start off Friday morning.

Friday, a light morning mix will transition back over to rain showers through the morning. Tempreatures will look similar to most of the week and only climb from around freezing in the morning to the mid to upper 40s in the afternoon.

Friday night, rain showers will wrap up and temperatures will again drop near freezing by first Saturday morning.

Saturday, we will see the influence of high pressure clear out the clouds, and will even see a boost in our temperature. Highs will climb to the lower 50s, which is still 10 degrees below normal, but warmer than we have been all week!

Sunday, we’ll see clouds build in and temperatures finally return to a more seasonal range in the low 60s.

Then Sunday night another round of rain showers will move through.

Have a great day!

-Liz