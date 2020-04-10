Freeze warning overnight, but more seasonal temps this weekend

***FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT AFTER MIDNIGHT INTO SATURDAY MORNING***

If you have temperature sensitive plants/veggies/fruits, pipes, and pets, protect them tonight from temps dropping to the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sub-freezing temps.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Some clearing, winds relax, low 31

Saturday: Partly cloudy turning partly sunny, high 58

Sunday: Sct’d rain showers, fair temps, high 63

Monday: Wet day with cold front, high 57

Tuesday: Mixed clouds, colder, high 48

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

It has been a chilly day today with temps running well below normal for this time of the year. We normally should have highs in the lower 60s vs mid to upper 40s. We will see the winds relax and become light to calm overnight tonight with lows dropping to the upper 20s to lower 30s.

The freeze warning is in effect until 9am for most of us as temps will quickly climb into the middle 30s by mid-morning, and near 50 by lunch. We should see clouds increasing on Saturday with more clouds late and highs in the upper 50s.

With more clouds expected Saturday night, temps will remain in the middle 40s with some scattered showers. Expect better chance of showers during the day on Easter Sunday, but with warmer temps back into the lower 60s on Sunday.

Expect more rain showers on Monday with highs back into the upper 50s. A cold front will come through on Monday, and this will bring more clouds, and more chilly temps as we head into the early, middle, and late parts of next work week.

We will see a few spokes of colder air slipping through during next week, which will reinforce the cloud deck and will keep temps well below normal. Tuesday will see mixed clouds and highs in the upper 40s. We will have freezing temps early Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s with a lot of clouds.

Thursday will start sub-freezing again, and clouds will increase with highs near 50. We will see mainly cloudy skies on Friday with highs in the lower 50s.

-Dave