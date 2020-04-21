Freeze warning in effect overnight, more weekday rain coming

***FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT OVERNIGHT***

Expect winds to relax after midnight, skies will remain mostly clear, and humidity will be low, so temps will fall into the upper 20s to near 30. Take care of plants, pipes/hoses, and of course, pets!

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing skies, winds relax, low 30

Wednesday: Sun early, clouds return quick, high 58

Thursday: Rain likely, expect some heavy rain, high 58

Friday: Partly sunny, high 63

Saturday: Rain showers likely, few rumbles late, high 60

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

After a very windy day today, winds will relax overnight with mainly clear skies, and low humidity setting the stage for a very chilly night with lows dropping into the upper 20s outside of the city and near 30 in the city.

Wednesday the freeze warning will continue until 10am, and temps will continue to quickly warm up into the 50s during the afternoon with more and more clouds. I think we will hold off on rain showers until Wednesday night with highs back into the upper 50s.

Wednesday night will be much warmer with lows in the upper 40s and rain returning overnight. Expect more and more rain as we head into the morning hours on Thursday making for a wet commute and a wet day with highs back in the upper 50s. Rain showers will exit overnight Thursday and into Friday.

Friday will see partly sunny to mainly cloudy conditions with highs in the lower 60s. This dry period will be a short break before more rain returns for the weekend. In fact we will be near 60 on Saturday for a high and on the north edge of another weather maker that will bring up some heavier rain again with the best chances south.

Later in the day on Saturday it is possible that we could have some isolated thunderstorms as well. Saturday night temps will remain near normal in the lower to middle 40s, and on Sunday we will only climb to the mid 50s with a chance of rain again.

Monday starts next work week with a mix of clouds and highs in the upper 50s. Rain showers of course come back again next Tuesday with highs back near normal in the middle 60s.

-Dave