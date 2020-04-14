Freeze warning in effect for another cold night ahead, Spring chill continues

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT tonight past midnight until mid-morning Wednesday

Expect temps to fall into the upper 20s to near 30 with a light west breezy toward morning. Protect pipes/hoses, temperature sensitive plants, and of course the pets.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing skies, low 29

Wednesday: Chilly sunshine early, clouds return, showers late, high 49

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 49

Friday: AM cold showers/flurries, to rain showers, high 48

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 54

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a chilly day again with highs generally in the mid to upper 40s when the normal is 63. Tonight skies will clear out and winds will relax which will set the stage for another cold night with lows dropping into the upper 20s or about 12-15 degrees below normal for this time of the year.

Freeze warnings are in effect for most of our area overnight tonight again. Expect sunshine early on Wednesday, but clouds will quickly increase again with highs climbing into the upper 40s before rain showers return mid to late afternoon on Wednesday. It appears the showers will get pushed out quickly enough on Wednesday evening to keep snow showers out of the forecast.

The clearing skies Wednesday overnight will allow temps to fall into the upper 20s again. We will see more sunshine on Thursday and highs back in the upper 40s to near 50. Clouds will return again late on Thursday night as another system will move in and bring back rain chances overnight Thursday night into Friday.

It is quite possible that we see wet snow showers mixed with rain showers on Friday morning as temps will be in the middle 30s in the morning, and will climb to the upper 40s with rain showers on and off through the day. Expect showers to end early Friday night.

Saturday will start near freezing again in the lower 30s, but with sunshine we should see temps push to the lower to middle 50s. Sunday will be warmer, but with more clouds, and rain late and highs in the lower 60s.

The front will push through before daybreak on Monday and skies will slowly clear on Monday with highs in the upper 50s. I expect temps back near 60 again on Tuesday with a good deal of sunshine.

-Dave