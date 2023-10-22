FREEZE WARNING LATE TONIGHT

The first widespread frost and freeze is likely early Monday, as skies clear and the wind settles down. Any sensitive vegetation should be covered or plants brought inside.

Skies are clearing from west to east, with lingering scattered clouds and a chilly northwesterly breeze, as high pressure builds southeast across the region. Temperatures will only reach the low to mid-50s.

Monday morning, under clear skies, will bring widespread patchy frost and the first freeze in some areas, with temperatures in the low 30s (upper 20s in the cold spots). The day will be sunny and crisp, with readings in the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Winds will turn southerly on Tuesday as the high moves east, bringing a significant warmup. Readings will reach the low 70s much of the week, with dry conditions. A frontal system will bring increasing clouds on Wednesday, followed by showers toward the end of the week.

Cooler conditions will return next weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Partly cloudy, breezy, cool. High 53

Tonight: Clearing, widespread frost. Low 34

Monday: Mostly sunny, crisp. High 60

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 73 (44)

Wednesday: More clouds. High 72 (55)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 74 (57)

Friday: Showers, mild. High 73 (60)

Saturday: Few showers, cooler. High 62 (51)